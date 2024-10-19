Lyons Bancorp (LYBC) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) is one of 171 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lyons Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lyons Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyons Bancorp Competitors 1414 8001 6746 288 2.36

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 4.00%. Given Lyons Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyons Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyons Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lyons Bancorp $70.28 million $17.35 million 8.67 Lyons Bancorp Competitors $30.50 billion $1.88 billion 11.76

Lyons Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp. Lyons Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Lyons Bancorp Competitors 14.97% 9.84% 0.95%

Dividends

Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lyons Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 31.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Lyons Bancorp peers beat Lyons Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp Inc. operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. The company also provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, telephone banking, credit and debit card, online cash management, merchant, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, traveller program, online bill pay, e-statements, money orders, and official checks services. It operates branches in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Lyons, New York.

