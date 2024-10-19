MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
