Manta Network (MANTA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $292.87 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Manta Network has a total market cap of $292.87 million and approximately $24.86 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.78447054 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $25,918,609.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

