Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

