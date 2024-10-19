Marks Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,110,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 9.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VCR stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.05. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $343.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

