Marks Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 818 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Marriott International comprises 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,844,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $265.60. 886,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,612. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $266.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price target on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.41.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

