Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.05 and its 200-day moving average is $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

View Our Latest Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.