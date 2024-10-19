Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $333,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

