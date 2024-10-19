Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 501.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $62.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $898.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

