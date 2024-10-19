Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $914.15.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $921.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $949.59. The company has a market capitalization of $188.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $874.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

