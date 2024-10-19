Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 46.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 35.3% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

