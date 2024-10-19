Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises about 3.1% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Avery Dennison worth $175,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $217.33. 427,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.78.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.