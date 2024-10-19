MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. 8,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

