Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.39 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and $125,965.81 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,656,492 coins and its circulating supply is 31,428,310 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

