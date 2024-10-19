MetFi (METFI) One Day Volume Tops $112,908.87

MetFi (METFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One MetFi token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a market capitalization of $76.22 million and approximately $112,908.87 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.00250517 BTC.

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,784,765 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.40759351 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $221,019.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.