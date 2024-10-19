Mina (MINA) Market Cap Reaches $664.58 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Mina has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $664.58 million and $19.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000832 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,192,793,306 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,389,627 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,192,627,055.8400393 with 1,171,097,871.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57439715 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $21,278,698.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

