Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $523.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day moving average of $437.79. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.75.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

