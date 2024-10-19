Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 658,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,422,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $131.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

