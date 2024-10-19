Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

