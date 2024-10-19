Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $331.00, but opened at $295.00. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 308,415 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

