MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ML. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

MoneyLion stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. MoneyLion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $121,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,117.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $121,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,117.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $907,998.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at $32,308,738. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,059 shares of company stock worth $1,988,757. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 77.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

