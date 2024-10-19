MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

MoneyLion Price Performance

ML opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $488.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.69.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MoneyLion will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,504 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $121,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,117.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.07 per share, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,596.69. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $121,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,117.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,757 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 13.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MoneyLion by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Read More

