Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. Monro has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 99.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 361.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 33.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

