Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in RTX by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.7% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 12.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.92. 4,356,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.38.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

