Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,144 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 106,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,211. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

