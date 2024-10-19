Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Trading 11.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) were up 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 701,147,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 319,091,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.