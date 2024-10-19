Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $917.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $921.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $857.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.