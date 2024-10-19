Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $655,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 723,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

