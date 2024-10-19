Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Trading 5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 11,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 590,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Motorsport Games had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 58.22%.
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
