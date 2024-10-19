Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.29 and its 200-day moving average is $186.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

