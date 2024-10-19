Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

