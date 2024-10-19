Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Murano Global Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

About Murano Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.