NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on November 28th

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 10th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.88, a current ratio of 56.19 and a quick ratio of 23.73.
About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities
