National Bankshares Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$32.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$32.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$27.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.66.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

