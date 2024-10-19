nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeff Horing Sells 1,356,721 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $48,869,090.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,656,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,935,990.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32.
- On Monday, July 29th, Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $12,128,734.24.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00, a PEG ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,703,000. Long Path Partners LP increased its holdings in nCino by 151.1% in the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at $41,805,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth about $40,885,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
