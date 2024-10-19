NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00007138 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.93 billion and $217.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,215,887,105 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,335,282 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,215,793,056 with 1,215,149,552 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.77137509 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $251,973,594.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

