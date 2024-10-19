NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Shares Purchased by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 671,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after buying an additional 215,854 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,185,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 98,936 shares during the last quarter.

SPYI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,361 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

