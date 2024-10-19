Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.44 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $678.01 million and $28.44 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,348.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.64 or 0.00534964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00108227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00233560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00028445 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00027760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00074497 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.