Net Worth Advisory Group Buys New Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,773 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Voya Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after buying an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after buying an additional 248,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $13,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA opened at $83.54 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

