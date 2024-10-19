Net Worth Advisory Group Buys Shares of 4,271 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $268.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $268.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

