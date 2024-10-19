Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $795,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $120.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.47%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

