Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $863,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254,255 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 732.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 577,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 301,669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GOVT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.