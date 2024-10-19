Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $863,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254,255 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 732.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 577,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 301,669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GOVT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

