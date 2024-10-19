Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,582 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $494.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

