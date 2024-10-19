Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 4,391 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Allstate by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $195.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.