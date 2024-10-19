Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $741,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.