Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $777,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $450.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $458.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

