Net Worth Advisory Group Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

