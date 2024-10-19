Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.24.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $74.45 on Friday, reaching $762.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,005,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $693.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $328.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $763.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

