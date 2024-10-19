NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,595,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,079. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

