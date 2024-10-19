Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,049.53 ($13.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.23). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.84), with a volume of 17,996 shares.

Nichols Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £394.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,117.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,091.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Nichols alerts:

Nichols Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a GBX 69.70 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $15.60. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,078.43%.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.